Mchain Hits Market Capitalization of $37,805.14 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mchain has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Mchain has a total market cap of $37,805.14 and approximately $73.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005327 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010659 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 71,325,425 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

