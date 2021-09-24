Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.50

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.50 and traded as low as $8.03. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 151,885 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mechanical Technology by 2,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mechanical Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mechanical Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechanical Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mechanical Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mechanical Technology, Inc through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

