MediShares (MDS) Trading Down 15.7% This Week

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and $533,174.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MediShares has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MediShares

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

