MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.29

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.29 and traded as low as $3.45. MediWound shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 155,728 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on MDWD. Aegis cut their price objective on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get MediWound alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. Research analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.