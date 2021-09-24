Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $199.01

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $199.01 and last traded at $198.43, with a volume of 4092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $195.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $3,421,607.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,714 shares of company stock valued at $36,395,758. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $4,891,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 22.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.6% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

