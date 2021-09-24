Meme (MEME) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.67 million and $1.09 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $416.88 or 0.00970830 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.00390117 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002254 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006566 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

