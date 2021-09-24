Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Sells $30,445.41 in Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CASH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,888. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $54.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.