Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Sells $30,445.41 in Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of CASH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,888. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $54.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92.
Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.
About Meta Financial Group
Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
