MicroBitcoin (MBC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $55.00

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $460,818.04 and approximately $55.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001919 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005344 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00053534 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

