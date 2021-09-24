Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.37.

NASDAQ MU opened at $74.04 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

