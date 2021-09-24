Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.06% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.37.
NASDAQ MU opened at $74.04 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.
In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
