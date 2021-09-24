Mirror Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $236.51 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00007350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $236.51 million and approximately $47.44 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

