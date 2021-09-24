Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Capitalization Tops $26.40 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for about $21.41 or 0.00050330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $26.40 million and approximately $5,371.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00073441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00108236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00148204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,550.46 or 1.00042146 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,891.27 or 0.06797780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.87 or 0.00784980 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,233,042 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.