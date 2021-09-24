Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.61

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and traded as high as $47.01. Mitsubishi Chemical shares last traded at $47.01, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

