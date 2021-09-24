Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.61

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and traded as high as $47.01. Mitsubishi Chemical shares last traded at $47.01, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

