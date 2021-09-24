Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,539 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $353,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.3% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,438,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.14. 203,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,104,693. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.78 and a 200 day moving average of $167.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

