Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,697,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,035 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.55% of Cloudflare worth $179,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after buying an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,216,000 after purchasing an additional 298,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 756,460 shares of company stock valued at $88,195,317. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NET traded down $5.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.68. The stock had a trading volume of 103,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.02 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $137.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.73.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

