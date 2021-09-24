Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,126,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128,780 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.69% of Fortinet worth $277,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 17,419.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,764,000 after buying an additional 397,693 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Fortinet by 36.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,607,000 after buying an additional 280,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 142.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,223,000 after buying an additional 223,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $310.13. 8,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,555. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $322.00. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.04.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

