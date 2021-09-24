Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $180.30 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,924,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,476 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 1.28% of Evergy worth $180,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Evergy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 381,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Evergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Evergy by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,720. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

