Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $203.55 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,650,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788,968 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 1.46% of Alliant Energy worth $203,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,021,000 after buying an additional 4,575,097 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,069,000 after buying an additional 131,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after buying an additional 2,328,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,198,000 after buying an additional 345,860 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,429,000 after buying an additional 111,863 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,329. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

