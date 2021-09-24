Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $226.59 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 923,999 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 1.10% of FirstEnergy worth $226,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,390,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 63,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,293. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

