Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $632.90 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $632,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $12.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,836.58. The stock had a trading volume of 38,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,959. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,761.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,460.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

