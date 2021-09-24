Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 251,784 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,784 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.74% of Cheniere Energy worth $162,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,294 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,265 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $157,486,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 47.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,533,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,411,000 after acquiring an additional 491,281 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,915,000 after acquiring an additional 235,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.35. 107,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,186. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of -39.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

