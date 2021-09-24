Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 764,468 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy makes up 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 1.11% of Eversource Energy worth $309,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.73. 23,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,784. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.39. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

