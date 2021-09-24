Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,302,949 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,952,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,302,949 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 1.34% of CenterPoint Energy worth $194,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 234,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,121. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

