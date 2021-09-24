Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 29,748 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,748 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Anthem worth $227,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $380.26. 11,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,864. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.76.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

