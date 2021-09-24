Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 49,703 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 49,703 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Illumina worth $343,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $13,250,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,940 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,627. The company has a 50-day moving average of $478.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.10 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 83.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $19,214,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,197 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

