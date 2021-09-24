Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 58,638 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 58,638 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Tesla worth $533,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,928,197. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $601.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $10.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $764.45. The company had a trading volume of 795,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,881,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.30 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $707.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $672.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.82 billion, a PE ratio of 389.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.