Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 94,788 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,718,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 94,788 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.31% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $158,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after buying an additional 4,689,634 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after buying an additional 19,921,384 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after buying an additional 715,568 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,006,000 after buying an additional 356,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,855,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,063,000 after buying an additional 1,065,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,727,685. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

