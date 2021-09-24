Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Shopify worth $261,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Shopify by 285.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

NYSE SHOP traded down $35.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,441.01. 58,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,564. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a PE ratio of 74.89, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,512.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,333.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

