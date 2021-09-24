Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $379,803.13

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $379,803.13 and $284,722.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00021010 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000909 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001230 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

