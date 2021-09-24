Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,310 shares during the period. Moderna makes up about 0.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.27% of Moderna worth $259,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 884.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $164,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 73.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,147,000 after purchasing an additional 993,175 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,891,863.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.62, for a total value of $2,088,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,396,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock traded down $16.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $438.49. 402,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,522,455. The company has a market cap of $176.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.24 and its 200 day moving average is $252.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.64 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

