ModiHost Trading Down 10.5% This Week (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. ModiHost has a total market cap of $148,255.62 and $27,949.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00053681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00124260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044184 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

