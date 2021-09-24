Monero Classic (XMC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,225.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000697 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and $11,225.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.71 or 0.00550158 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001387 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.