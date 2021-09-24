Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.68 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $14,116.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000692 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.71 or 0.00561983 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001383 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

