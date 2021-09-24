Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $620.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $470.00 to $620.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s previous close.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.56.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $517.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.57, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $250.01 and a 12-month high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,429,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,901 shares of company stock valued at $32,859,574 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after acquiring an additional 105,898 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 415.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,837.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 57,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

