Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.57 Million

Brokerages expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report sales of $333.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $338.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $327.55 million. Monro reported sales of $288.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $61.11 on Friday. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monro by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monro by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

