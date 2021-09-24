Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Down 5.2%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) shares fell 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. 563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 150,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

