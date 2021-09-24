Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CEO Sells $4,372,052.42 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MEG traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,585. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.80. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth about $64,041,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,394,000 after acquiring an additional 545,897 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,062,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 154,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after buying an additional 88,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

