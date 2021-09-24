Mooncoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.30 or 0.00351851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000741 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

