More Coin Reaches Market Cap of $103,862.21 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. More Coin has a market capitalization of $103,862.21 and approximately $955.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00124248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00044261 BTC.

About More Coin

MORE is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

