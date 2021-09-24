Morgan Stanley Boosts East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $99.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

EWBC stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,444,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,936,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after buying an additional 731,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

