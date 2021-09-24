Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.01. The stock had a trading volume of 32,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,119,146. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $105.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

