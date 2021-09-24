MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.01

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $5.49. MoSys shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 312,648 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 70.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOSY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MoSys by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 68,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MoSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in MoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

