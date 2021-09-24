mStable USD Reaches Market Cap of $41.12 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, mStable USD has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.12 million and $224,870.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00099300 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,560.51 or 1.00065773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00053934 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007148 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

