MultiVAC (MTV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.04 Million

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, MultiVAC has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One MultiVAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MultiVAC has a market capitalization of $65.46 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00054898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00123567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012221 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044308 BTC.

MultiVAC Coin Profile

MultiVAC (MTV) is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. The official website for MultiVAC is www.mtv.ac . MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

Buying and Selling MultiVAC

