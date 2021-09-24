MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.41

Shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.41 and traded as high as $8.07. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 88,720 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MV Oil Trust stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.09% of MV Oil Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

