MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.33

Shares of MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.33 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.10 ($0.11). MySale Group shares last traded at GBX 8.10 ($0.11), with a volume of 13 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £71.03 million and a PE ratio of -81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.08.

About MySale Group (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

