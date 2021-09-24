Name Change Token Trading Up 12.7% This Week (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $90,178.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00053918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00124506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044262 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 48,764,035 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

