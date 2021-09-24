Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.33

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.33 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 19.20 ($0.25). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 19.20 ($0.25), with a volume of 67,017 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.33. The company has a market cap of £58.69 million and a P/E ratio of -10.67.

About Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

