Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $56,048.82 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $56,048.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Natera stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.12. The stock had a trading volume of 774,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,381. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.42 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.26.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
