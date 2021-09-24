Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $56,048.82 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $56,048.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Natera stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.12. The stock had a trading volume of 774,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,381. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.42 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Natera by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Natera by 1.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

