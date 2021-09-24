National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 315.71 ($4.12).

NEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on National Express Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, July 30th.

LON:NEX opened at GBX 235.60 ($3.08) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 253.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 281.23. National Express Group has a twelve month low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

